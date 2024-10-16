Adobe Max attendees are getting tired of the relentless focus on AI

News
By
published

"It’s not a design conference anymore, it’s an AI conference".

Adobe Max 2024 logo
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Max 2024 comes to an end today, and some designers are wondering what it was that they just attended. As always, the creative software giant's annual creativity conference featured launches of new tools in Creative Cloud programs along with glimpses of experimental features in development and inspiration from creatives. But some feel that this year there was less of the latter, and far too much focus on Adobe's generative AI model, Firefly.

Adobe announced a bunch of new Firefly AI-powered tools at Adobe Max, including the launch of the Firefly AI video model with Generative Extend in Premiere Pro along with Enhanced Image Trace in Illustrator. But while mention of AI tools is inevitable, some attendees seem to have got tired of the constant focus, with some arguing that the new tools aren't as impressive or useful as Adobe seems to think (see the video summary below for some of the announcements).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles