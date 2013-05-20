Adobe launches free Photoshop app for Windows

Photoshop Express app for Windows 8 includes instant one-touch filters

Photoshop Express has been available for iOS and Android users for some time, but now Windows has finally joined the fold. Adobe has launched a PS Express app to allow basic editing, filters and photo syncing to Adobe Revel, for Windows 8 and RT.

Basic photo editing such as crop, straighten, rotate, flip, or remove red-eye is available to the user, plus colour adjust with 'slider controls', auto-correct, and the 'Looks' feature allowing 15 free 'looks', which are basically Instagram-style filters.

The PS Express app also allows you to upload to social media platforms such as Facebook, or save to your PC. You can download the app from free from the Windows Store here.

Windows 8 is late to the PS Express app party

Although the app is free to download, premium content is available for purchase in-app, such as the purchase of premium 'looks' costs £2.19 for 20, and a further colour adjustment pack for £3.50.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Adobe's announcement that it would no longer be selling Creative Suite software, moving over to a cloud-based subscription service for programs such as Photoshop CC and Illustrator CC.

Do you have a Windows app you couldn't live without? We'd love to hear about it in the comments...