Free action makes Photoshop better for web designers

Yes, we know a lot of people design in the browser these days. But if you still prefer to create your website mockups in Photoshop, then here's a free (for a tweet) Photoshop action that promises to make that process quick and easy.

Built by designers Dan Ross and Kieran Black and specifically aimed at teams of designers and developers, Velositey aims at nothing less than to "make Photoshop better for web designers and developers".

Create a basic website design quickly. Really quickly

It comes with a pre-generated 1170 grid system and comes loaded up with standard elements to get you started quick - including five headers, five sliders, four content areas and 11 footers. The video above shows them using it to "create a layout in one minute".

Fully open source and Bootstrap-compatible, Velositey is available to download today in exchange for a share on Twitter or Facebook.

What do you think of Velositey? Let us know in the comments!