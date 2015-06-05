5 rock-solid portfolio tips

Just as big agencies and studios struggle with how best to present work to potential clients, designers searching for jobs have all sorts of decisions to make when it comes to creating a stunning portfolio to show a creative director.

Here are five quick tips to ensure you create and present your portfolio in the best possible light…

01. Tailor your project

"Make sure your portfolio is a genuine representation of you and the work you want to do more of," says Karen Jane at Wieden+Kennedy London. "Tailor your work selection to the conversations you want to have when you are presenting it."

02. Weave a narrative

"Remember the storytelling; anyone can mock up a good visual," points out Anti's Kjetil Wold.

03. Keep it presentable

"Your portfolio itself – the container that holds your work – is also an opportunity to show that you can design and demonstrate that you understand audience needs, so design that too," advises Jem Robinson at AllofUs. "If the work is great but the portfolio site it sits on is a mess, I'll reject it."

04. Pick your best

"Include your best, and only your best work," is the top tip from Mr B & Friends founder Steve Richardson. "Don't pad it out and don't present work that is not yours. You'll be amazed how many people in the industry know each other."

05. Stay genuine

"Be true to yourself," urges Rob Brearley at Golden. "Don't ever take a job you hate just to pay the bills."

Words: Garrick Webster

Illustration: Mister Phil

The full version of this article first appeared inside Computer Arts issue 238, a portfolio special.

