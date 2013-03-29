A portfolio that will blow your socks off

Bean constructed this chicken from eggshells for our sister title Computer Arts

Kyle Bean is one of those designers that keeps on experimenting, reinventing and producing striking and original work. He uses unconventional materials, thinks outside the box and could be described as an avant-garde thinker.

Bean has now launched a brand-new website, which sets out his examples of previous work in an effective and user-friendly manner. As soon as you hit the page, you're faced with an explosion of inspiration that will rid you of any creative block.

Although modest in its execution, the website is able to showcase some of Kyle's best work. It's all about the portfolio here, and is the perfect spot for a bit of awe-inspiring browsing.

Browse for yourself over on Kyle Bean's new website.

