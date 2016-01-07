Classic movies undergo illustrated makeover

Jurassic World in classic Joe Waldron style

These days, movie poster aren't exactly enthralling (well, the Hollywood kind). Usually badly Photoshopped and unimaginative, it's no wonder that a lot of designers reimagine them in their own way. Artist Joe Waldron has crafted these three illustrations for classic films that you'll absolutely fall in love with.

"I always try and find a sense of fun and nostalgia through my illustrations," he explains. "And with the movies that are currently being released tapping into my childhood favourites – Jurassic Park, James Bond and Batman (although it looks like Robin won't be in Batman Vs Superman for very long!) – I've been inspired to create some of my own posters.

"I always begin my process in my sketchbook roughing out ideas and characters until I'm happy with how they look, I'll then scan them into photoshop where I'll colour and add texture until I'm happy with the overall outcome. This usually takes between 3-6 hours sketch to final."

Sadly it looks as though Robin won't be in the new film for long

We'd love it if the Spectre poster looked like this

