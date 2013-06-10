The expert guide to print terms

You'll never need to fear a trip to the printers with this handy glossary

Heading to the printer can often be a daunting task if you're not too familiar with all of the terminology. Thankfully, that's where the Computer Arts Print Glossary comes in. It's a unique mini app built for iPhone and iPad - giving you quick access to common, and not so common, printer terms.

The glossary covers every bamboozling term you might encounter, from 'Deckle Edge' and 'Against the Grain' to 'Cheating the Plate'. So if you ever get a bit flustered by a print technician's jargon, a sneaky glance at your phone will save any blushes, while if you're an iPad user, you can keep it handy on your desk as an excellent quick reference.

The app, which costs just $1.99/£1.49, is super-easy to use too. You can either choose an entry by tapping on the appropriate letter on the Index screen, or simply swipe through all the entries. With this handy app, you'll never need to fear the printers again!

To buy the Computer Arts Print Glossary app you first need to download the free Computer Arts container app from iTunes, through which you can also buy copies of the magazine and other special editions, including the Type and Motion glossaries coming soon.

Once you've downloaded the app, let us know how you get on with it in the comments box below!