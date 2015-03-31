Free app lets you send unlimited large files via your smartphone

It's one of our favourite tools for sending large files. And today the popular Mac and Windows tool Infinit launches on mobile.

The free Infinit apps for iOS and Android offer a quick and simple way of sending hundreds of images or hours of videos to colleagues and clients, across multiple devices, with unlimited file size limits.

Send and receive unlimited images and photos with the Infinit apps

The team behind Infinit also stress that you don't need to worry about your connection going down. That's because the app disconnects from the internet by pausing transfers and resuming them when the connection returns.

They also claim Infinit provides file transfer speeds between two and 30 times faster than cloud-based solutions such as Dropbox and WeTransfer.

It's easy to select images via your mobile's gallery

Files such as MP3s, Excel spreadsheets and PDFs that are saved in Infinit are viewable within the app directly, to save the hassle of exporting them to other apps. At the moment, Infinit accesses photos and videos in the camera roll, but the ability to share via extension in iOS 8 is promised in the near future.

You can download the new iOS app here and the Android app here.

