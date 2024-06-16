Artist in Residence: Inside the world of illustrator Greg Manchess

Features
By
published

The artist opens up his Long Island studio space packed full of inspirational goodies.

Greg Manchess
(Image credit: Greg Manchess)

My studio is in a small island house built in 1940, with no room for easels or even large wall space. But the back end is full of windows, and I love working in the light. I have to block direct sunlight with a piece of cardboard, but on overcast days the light is just right. I can look out across a farm field and a bank of trees filled with squirrels, chipmunks, and a variety of bird life. You know when the hawks come through as every creature freezes in place, and then they all scatter.

If you're a budding illustrator, check out our guide to the best drawing tablets and monitors for graphic artists. For the traditional artists out there, take a look at our guide to the best art supplies to get set up with the top kit for all your future projects.

Image 1 of 2
Greg Manchess studio items
Copies of my widescreen novel Above the Timberline, which is based on one painting I did for a how-to video about my work. It was written over five years and contains 124 paintings.(Image credit: Greg Manchess)
Image 1 of 2
Greg Manchess studio items
Mission patches I continue to design for the NASA Dragon capsule crews that go to the International Space Station. I’m currently working on the Artemis crew patch for the next Moon mission. The patch on the right, Crew 7, is the current crew, while the Crew 1 patch has actually been to the space station and back!(Image credit: Greg Manchess)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

ImagineFX staff
ImagineFX staff

ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!

Related articles