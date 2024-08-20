30 random Nintendo products that probably won't be in Nintendo Museum

The new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is set to open later this year, and the company dedicated an entire Direct livestream to it today. the 10 minute video offered a tour of the new museum and, of course, no mention of the Nintendo Switch 2.

While we can expect to see plenty of historical Nintendo merch and paraphernalia at the Nintendo Museum, there are a few oddities from the company's history that fans aren't expecting to hit the museum shelves.

A list of 30 random obscure Nintendo objects, most of which probably won't be in the Nintendo Museum but it would be super cool if they were 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ioO2slVzM2August 19, 2024

Twitter (sorry, X) user AK has curated a list of 30 "random obscure Nintendo objects" that probably won't end up in the museum – and it's a fascinating look at the strange products and concepts that have almost fallen through the cracks.

These oddities include 'Project Atlantis', a supposed successor to the Game Boy Colour, and presumably what eventually became the Game Boy Advance. Unlike that model, this concept features a vertical design much like the original Game Boy itself. Then there's the Wii-U gamepad prototype featuring the Wii Remotes stuck to each side of the display. Which, yep, looks a hell of a lot like what eventually became the Nintendo Switch.

9) The unreleased Hello Kitty Game Boy Camera10) The GBA Game Eye11) The Nintendo AVS12) The Wii Remote prototypes pic.twitter.com/oL8lx0wPYwAugust 19, 2024

But the most unexpected examples here remind us that Nintendo wasn't always a video game company. In our history of the Nintendo logo, we recall that the company started off making playing cards. It then went onto produce a knitting machine, and, er, a taxi. The latter two feature in AK's list of things we probably won't see in the museum.

A rare picture (taken in 1971) of the Nintendo taxi company, one of many businesses started by Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi in the 1960s.(Source: www-4gamer-net) pic.twitter.com/RBwy2BLna8March 29, 2022

You know what we definitely won't see for a while? The Nintendo Switch 2. Rumours are now pointing to a 2025 launch – and if leaked specs are anything to go by, this (hopefully) final stretch of the wait is going to be the hardest.