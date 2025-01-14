The MacBook Air M2 is nearly perfect – and it's down by $200 right now

Although Apple released the M3-chipped MacBook Air last year, for my money, the M2 MacBook Air represents far better value for money – especially when there's $200 knocked off the price! Right now you can get the 2022, 13-inch MacBook Air down from $999 to $799 over at Best Buy.

This is the 16GB RAM, 256GB storage model, and it's worth repeating, it's the 13-inch, not the 15-inch model. I've used this MacBook before, and it's perfect for someone who wants to take their work with them, whether that's to a lecture, a cafe or an office.

Let me be clear who I think this laptop would be ideal for: students, and creatives on a budget. That's why it is currently my top pick of the best student laptops. It's also our first MacBook pick for the best laptops for Cricut, so crafters can rejoice!

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)

Was: $999

Now: $799 at Best Buy

Save: $200 Overview: This is one of the best prices on what remains a near-perfect, lightweight but powerful laptop. The M2 MacBook Air is meaningfully updated from the M1 in design and power, yet somehow it's lighter. It's also got a slightly bigger, brighter screen, and the battery life is excellent, too. Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: July 2022. Price history: The best price I've seen on this was $699 over Black Friday, so this is not that record low. But $200 is still a decent deal, especially on such a great laptop.



Current price: B&H Photo: $899 Review consensus: We love the MacBook Air (M2), just like we loved the previous MacBook Air (M1). In fact, we gave this model a near-perfect 4.5-star out of 5 review. With its excellent performance and battery life, it's simply the best option for the most amount of users. And remember that there's a newer M3 model that offers only a marginal boost in performance, so we think this is the best buy for a MacBook Air today. CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Located elsewhere or interested in comparing with other options. See all of today's best MacBook Air prices in your region below.