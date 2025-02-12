Samsung Galaxy tablet prices plummet in early Presidents' Day deals

Presidents' Day is coming, and there are already some big tech deals to mark the occasion, including record low prices on Samsung Galaxy tablets. Best Buy has 30% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, reduced from $999 to $699, plus big savings on the cheaper Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the A9+, which means there's a deal for every user.
The Galaxy Tab S9 has been superseded by the newer Tab S10 range, but it's hardly old tech. With a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display and the Samsung S Pen stylus included, it remains a great choice for drawing and note-taking on Android apps without the steep price tag of the newer model (see our guide to the best tablets with a stylus).
The S9+ also offers some Galaxy AI features including photo assist, transcript assist, note assist, and Google's circle-to-search function. And it has a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it a good option for Android gaming. We gave it four stars when we reviewed the larger Galaxy Tab 9 Ultra version, which has comparable performance in a bigger package.
The best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals today
Save: $300 (30%)
Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ remains a great tablet for drawing, note taking and gaming. At 12.4in, it has a good-sized screen but is more portable than the huge Ultra model. The AMOLED display provides vibrant colours and good definition, and the Snapdragon 8 chip with 12GB RAM is able to handle photo editing and other creative work in Android apps. The stylus comes included, and you can purchase an optional keyboard to use the tablet as a laptop.
This early President's Day deal matches the best price on record, and makes this 2023 tablet much more affordable than the newer Galaxy Tab S10+.
Price comparison: Amazon: also $699.99 | Samsung: $999.99
Save: $150.20 (33%)
Overview: Released in October 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Tab FE is a more economical version of the flagship Galaxy Tab. It runs on Samsung's own Exynos 1380 chip and has only 6GB or 8GB of memory and a standard LED display.
That means it's not cut out for heavy multitasking or running more demanding creative apps, but it's a great-value choice if you want a tablet for drawing, note taking and general browsing and entertainment, especially at this price.
Price comparison: Best Buy: $299.99 | Samsung: $449.99
Save: $70 (26%)
Overview: The A series is Samsung's basic lineup of tablets. You don't get the higher end specs that come with the S series devices, but it does everything you could want from a budget tablet.
We found navigation to be smooth, even in split screen, it can handle gaming, and the build feels surprisingly premium for this price point. For under $200, it's a steal. The base configuration is even cheaper – just $168.99 at Amazon – but it comes with only a 64GB SSD, which I think will be too little storage for most people. It's worth paying a bit more for 128GB.
Price comparison: Amazon: also $199.99 | Samsung: $229.99
Not the right deal for you? Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ in your region using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.