Samsung Galaxy tablet prices plummet in early Presidents' Day deals

Presidents' Day is coming, and there are already some big tech deals to mark the occasion, including record low prices on Samsung Galaxy tablets. Best Buy has 30% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, reduced from $999 to $699, plus big savings on the cheaper Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the A9+, which means there's a deal for every user.

The Galaxy Tab S9 has been superseded by the newer Tab S10 range, but it's hardly old tech. With a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display and the Samsung S Pen stylus included, it remains a great choice for drawing and note-taking on Android apps without the steep price tag of the newer model (see our guide to the best tablets with a stylus).

The S9+ also offers some Galaxy AI features including photo assist, transcript assist, note assist, and Google's circle-to-search function. And it has a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it a good option for Android gaming. We gave it four stars when we reviewed the larger Galaxy Tab 9 Ultra version, which has comparable performance in a bigger package.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals today

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy Save: $300 (30%) Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ remains a great tablet for drawing, note taking and gaming. At 12.4in, it has a good-sized screen but is more portable than the huge Ultra model. The AMOLED display provides vibrant colours and good definition, and the Snapdragon 8 chip with 12GB RAM is able to handle photo editing and other creative work in Android apps. The stylus comes included, and you can purchase an optional keyboard to use the tablet as a laptop. This early President's Day deal matches the best price on record, and makes this 2023 tablet much more affordable than the newer Galaxy Tab S10+. Price comparison: Amazon: also $699.99 | Samsung: $999.99

Great value Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $299.79 at Amazon Save: $150.20 (33%) Overview: Released in October 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Tab FE is a more economical version of the flagship Galaxy Tab. It runs on Samsung's own Exynos 1380 chip and has only 6GB or 8GB of memory and a standard LED display. That means it's not cut out for heavy multitasking or running more demanding creative apps, but it's a great-value choice if you want a tablet for drawing, note taking and general browsing and entertainment, especially at this price. Price comparison: Best Buy: $299.99 | Samsung: $449.99

