Ridiculously powerful MSI laptops fall to prices mere mortals can afford in these pre-Black Friday deals

When you shop for high-powered gaming laptops for the first time, you could be forgiven for thinking you've travelled into the future after a period of rampant hyperinflation. £4,000 as the starting price for a laptop? What?

The best gaming laptops with Nvidia GPUs are expensive beasts, but that's why Black Friday was invented to make them more accessible to those of us who can't spend more than twice the average monthly salary on a laptop.

And there are some massive discounts around already on some of the most powerful MSI laptops around. Very has £1,700 off the MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio – now £2,370, and Amazon has £1,400 off the big MSI Raider 18HX – now £2,799.

As we note in our own MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio review, the first of these beauties comes equipped with the top-of-the-range Intel Core 9 Ultra processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card (which costs four figures on its own), 32GB of high-speed RAM and a UHD+ MiniLED. The current price at Very beats the record £1,609 saving that we saw during the Amazon Prime sale earlier in the month. See the full details below

Today's best Pre-Black Friday laptops deals for all the power

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio: £4,099 £2,370 at Very.co.uk

Save £1,700: It's probably obvious, but I'll clarify that this is total overkill if you're looking for a nice laptop for general work and internet browsing. Even for content creation this is a lot. That's because it comes with the best graphics card for gaming that money can buy right now. If you're a serious creative who wants to do equally serious gaming, this is the monster you've been looking for. We reviewed it, and we loved it. And now, we can afford it... almost. Key features: 16-inch UHD+ 120Hz MiniLED screen | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | Release date: January 2024 Price history: This is to the lowest price we've ever seen on this powerful laptop, beating Amazon's £2,373.99 on Prime Day in October.

MSI Raider 18 HX: £4,199 £2,799 at Amazon UK

Save £1,400: For a larger display, Amazon has a massive discount on MSI's whopping 18-inch Raider 18HX. Internals are comparable to the laptop above, although the Raider line is marketed more specifically for gaming, as is apparent in the RGB lighting on the keyboard. The catch? You'll have to wait a while for delivery. Key features: 18-inch UHD+ MiniLED 120Hz screen | Intel Core i9-14900HX | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD Release date: January 2024 Price history: Again, this is the lowest price we've seen on this MSI laptop, and considering the value of the internals it packs, we don't think it can get much cheaper.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX: £1,599.95 £949.99 at Overclockers UK

Save £649.96: If you're not in the market for such mind-meltingly powerful specs, Overclockers UK has a great deal on a more pedestrian MSI laptop. I say more pedestrian, but this is hardly a poor setup with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. The display is only QHD+ in this case, but with a speedy 240HZ refresh rate. Key features: 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz screen | Intel Core i7-14700HX | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD Release date: January 2024 Price history: This is the first time we've seen a discount on this laptop.

