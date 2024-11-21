The search for Black Friday iPad deals is live: these are all the current best buys I can find

There are deals on all iPad Pros and Airs, covering all M chip sets

The best Black Friday iPad deals

If you've experienced a Black Friday before, you'll know that it's long been so much more than a single Friday in November. In fact, it's been Black Friday Week and to a lesser extent Month, for a few years now. That's why we're reporting on the best iPad Black Friday deals already – they've already started being released!

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy
Save $200: This is the best price to date on on the supremely powerful new M4-chipped iPad Pro, which was only released in May. Best Buy also has $101 off the 11-inch model, now $899.

Price check: B&H Photo: $1,199

iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $699 at Amazon

iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $699 at Amazon
Save $100: This isn't a new deal, but we've still not seen this price beaten. There's also $100 off the smaller 11-inch model.

Price check: Best Buy: also $699

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $279 at Amazon

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $279 at Amazon
Save $70: This is the most recent iPad and it currently has a big discount, bringing it down to the lowest price ever. We gave it 4 stars out of five in our iPad 10th generation review.

Price check: Best Buy $349

iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at Amazon

iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at Amazon
Save $80: This may be an oldish tablet, but it's perfect for streaming and browsing. If you want something basic then this is a decent bet – though you can get the newer model for only $30 more right now.

Price check: B&H Photo: $289

