The search for Black Friday iPad deals is live: these are all the current best buys I can find
There are deals on all iPad Pros and Airs, covering all M chip sets
If you've experienced a Black Friday before, you'll know that it's long been so much more than a single Friday in November. In fact, it's been Black Friday Week and to a lesser extent Month, for a few years now. That's why we're reporting on the best iPad Black Friday deals already – they've already started being released!
Take this excellent saving on the iPad Air (M2, 2024). It's down from $699 to $599 over at Amazon. That's $100 off the most recent (and popular) iPad, that is best suited for the most amount of users out there. There are deals on the Pro model, but that will be overkill for a lot of users – even digital creatives.
We're also reporting on the best Apple laptop deals over on our MacBook Black Friday hub of deals, but we're not just covering Apple!
Black Friday iPad US deals: quick links
- Browse all iPads at Amazon US
- iPad Air 11 (M2, 2024):
$699$599 at Amazon
- iPad Air 13 (M2, 2024):
$799$699 at Amazon
- iPad Air 11 (M1, 2022) :
$599$399.99 at Best Buy
- iPad 10 (A14 chip, 2023):
$349$279.99 at Amazon
- iPad 9 (A13 chip, 11-inch):
$329.99$199.99 at Best Buy
- iPad Pro 13 (M4, 2024):
$1,299$1,099 at Best Buy
- iPad Pro 11 (M4, 2024):
$999$899 at B&H Photo
- iPad mini (A17 Pro, 2024):
$499$449.99 at Amazon
Black Friday iPad UK deals: quick links
- Browse all iPads at Amazon UK
- iPad Air (M1, 2022):
£669£479 at Amazon
- iPad mini (2021):
£499£479 at Amazon
- iPad 10 (2022):
£349£303.99 at Amazon
- iPad 9 (2021):
£329£294.99 at Amazon
Prime Day iPad deals
iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy
Save $200: This is the best price to date on on the supremely powerful new M4-chipped iPad Pro, which was only released in May. Best Buy also has $101 off the 11-inch model, now $899.
Price check: B&H Photo: $1,199
iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $699 at Amazon
Save $100: This isn't a new deal, but we've still not seen this price beaten. There's also $100 off the smaller 11-inch model.
Price check: Best Buy: also $699
iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $279 at Amazon
Save $70: This is the most recent iPad and it currently has a big discount, bringing it down to the lowest price ever. We gave it 4 stars out of five in our iPad 10th generation review.
Price check: Best Buy $349
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at Amazon
Save $80: This may be an oldish tablet, but it's perfect for streaming and browsing. If you want something basic then this is a decent bet – though you can get the newer model for only $30 more right now.
Price check: B&H Photo: $289
If you're on the lookout for a laptop as well as a tablet, we've just published our roundup of the best laptop deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale. There's good news for Apple fans because there are a couple of great MacBook deals in there, including a record low price on this year's M3 MacBook Air.
- MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024, 16GB RAM): was
$1,099now $849 at Amazon
The one exception is the newer iPad 10, which was released in 2022. Amazon and Best Buy both have it for $279. That's good $70, or 20%, off. But we did very briefly see this tablet $30 cheaper to $249 during Amazon Prime Day in October.
That deal was only for Amazon Prime members, so it may not get repeated, but this is the only iPad that's not currently at the lowest price on record.
But whether it's at Amazon, Best Buy or B&H Photo, the great news is that almost all of the Black Friday iPad deals we've flagged above either match of beat the best previous prices we've seen.
And although actual Black Friday is still a week away, some of these prices are probably already about as low as they can go – particularly Best Buy's offer of the iPad 9 for $199. It's hard to imagine an iPad much cheaper than this, even if it is a 2021 model with only 64B of storage space.
- iPad 9th gen: was
$329now $199 at Best Buy
Amazon doesn't have the best Black Friday iPad deal on every model though. For the latest iPad Pro 13, the best price is at Best Buy, where there's $200 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for the larger version of this year's M4-chipped tablet.
- iPad Pro 13 (M4, 2024): was
$1,299now $1,099 at Best Buy
Amazon US has started its official Black Friday sale today. And although, there are no iPad deals specifically flagged as being part of Black Friday, there are savings on pretty much every model – and that includes even the brand-new 7th generation iPad mini, which was only released on 23 October.
We gave the updated mini a sterling review, praising the performance of the A17 Pro chip and the drawing experience with Apple Pencil Pro.
- New 2024 iPad mini: was $499 now $449.99 at Amazon US
Hello iPad deals hunters! we've put together this live hub of iPad deals because we've been seeing a increasing number of excellent Black Friday iPad deals trickle in already.
Top of my list right now is the iPad Air (M2, 2024) down from $699 to $599. It's an amazing tablet, and I loved it when I had a play on it earlier in the year.