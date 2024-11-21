The best Black Friday iPad deals (Image credit: Future)

If you've experienced a Black Friday before, you'll know that it's long been so much more than a single Friday in November. In fact, it's been Black Friday Week and to a lesser extent Month, for a few years now. That's why we're reporting on the best iPad Black Friday deals already – they've already started being released!

Take this excellent saving on the iPad Air (M2, 2024). It's down from $699 to $599 over at Amazon. That's $100 off the most recent (and popular) iPad, that is best suited for the most amount of users out there. There are deals on the Pro model, but that will be overkill for a lot of users – even digital creatives.

We’re also reporting on the best Apple laptop deals over on our MacBook Black Friday hub of deals, but we’re not just covering Apple! We’ve also got a Samsung Black Friday hub of deals running as well, so check that out!

Prime Day iPad deals

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy

Save $200: This is the best price to date on on the supremely powerful new M4-chipped iPad Pro, which was only released in May. Best Buy also has $101 off the 11-inch model, now $899. Price check: B&H Photo: $1,199

iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $699 at Amazon

Save $100: This isn't a new deal, but we've still not seen this price beaten. There's also $100 off the smaller 11-inch model. Price check: Best Buy: also $699

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $279 at Amazon

Save $70: This is the most recent iPad and it currently has a big discount, bringing it down to the lowest price ever. We gave it 4 stars out of five in our iPad 10th generation review. Price check: Best Buy $349