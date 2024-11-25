The iPad mini 7 might be impressive, but there can be no denying that it's a fairly iterative upgrade over the iPad mini 6. Sure, it offers a faster chip and Apple Pencil Pro support, but with the design and battery remaining essentially unchanged, the 6 remains a decent option if you can find it for a decent price. Enter the best iPad mini 6 deal we've seen, knocking a whopping 40% off the price, from $499 to $299 at Amazon.

For context, the iPad mini 7 starts at $499 (although the new model is also the subject of a more modest deal, with $30 off). So you're looking for the most tote-able tablet around, it won't come cheaper than $299.

In the UK? iPad mini deals are much harder to find, although the 7th gen model is currently 5% off at Amazon UK, down from £499 to £474. Hey, it's something.

Apple iPad mini 6th generation: was US$499 now US$299 at Amazon Save $200: The iPad mini 6 is still a highly capable and portable drawing tablet, and at under $300 it's a steal. In our review, we called it a "fantastic creative companion, powerful enough to handle pretty advanced creative work, yet fits in a coat pocket. Upgrades including a bigger screen and Apple Pencil 2 support only cement its place as a portable powerhouse." Price history: This is by far the cheapest we've ever seen the iPad mini 6. Price check: $389 at Walmart

Still not what you want? See the deals we've found below: