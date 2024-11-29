You realise the importance of speed in an external SSD when you have to transfer and edit large quantities of 4K video. It can be slow and frustrating. With speeds of up to 2100MB/s, the Micron Crucial X10 Pro is designed specifically with video editing in mind, and it's reduced by 30% from
$149.99 to $90.99 at Amazon for Black Friday.
That price is for the 1TB capacity drive, but there are similar discounts on the 2TB and 4TB options. And in the UK, the 1TB SSD is reduced to just £81.99 at Amazon.
$149.99 $90.99 at Amazon US
– Save 39%
£105.08 £81.99 at Amazon UK
– Save 22%
This fast external SSD was built to provide the speeds needed for video editing direct from the drive, with a read speed of up to 2,100MB/s and a write speed of up to 2,000MB/s on a high-powered laptop. With a solid palm-sized build, it's dust and splash proof and it provides password protection.
Release date: July 2023
Price history: The Black Friday price above is the best price to date in the UK. In the US, the price was $10 cheaper during Black Friday last year.
Review consensus: Our sister site TechRadar gave this SSD a 4-star review, praising the tough and compact build but not the price. These deals fix the latter. We still have this drive's predecessor the X9 Pro in our pick of the best external hard drives, but this should really replace it.
You can see the best Black Friday deals on more highly rated external hard drives below.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
