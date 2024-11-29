You realise the importance of speed in an external SSD when you have to transfer and edit large quantities of 4K video. It can be slow and frustrating. With speeds of up to 2100MB/s, the Micron Crucial X10 Pro is designed specifically with video editing in mind, and it's reduced by 30% from $149.99 to $90.99 at Amazon for Black Friday.

That price is for the 1TB capacity drive, but there are similar discounts on the 2TB and 4TB options. And in the UK, the 1TB SSD is reduced to just £81.99 at Amazon.

You can see the best Black Friday deals on more highly rated external hard drives below.