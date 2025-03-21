Content creators, this one is for you. Keeping your devices juiced up while shooting and filming during a busy day isn't always easy, especially when you throw social media scheduling into the mix too. I've spotted a great deal on this INIU Power Bank (10000mAh) for only $15.99 over at Amazon, down from $24.99, which I think is a great option for on-the-go creatives.

In fact, this specific INIU model is number two on our list of the best power banks and portable chargers for creative pros. We've also picked out this power bank thanks to its compatibility with some of the best camera phones on the market, including flagship Samsung and Apple devices thanks to the INIU power bank's high-speed USB-C input and output.

If you're based in the UK – you can also bag a deal on this power bank reduced to £15.16 at Amazon, however, always keep an eye out for those sneaky hidden voucher discounts, as you can save an extra 20% on this power bank when checking out your Amazon basket, making the price only £12.13 after the discount has been applied.

The best budget power bank deal today

US Deal INIU Power Bank / portable charger (10000mAh): was $24.99 now $15.99 at Amazon Save 36% Overview: I think this power bank is a top choice for all kinds of creatives who need portable power. Whether you're a content creator filming a video and need to charge your spare camera batteries, a graphic designer needing to power one of the best drawing tablets while on the train, or perhaps you're spending the day at a festival and need to make sure your phone stays charged. Whatever the reason, it's always a good idea to have a power bank on hand for the moments you need it. Key features: 0.5 inches thin, weighs only 7oz, USB-C in/out to charge all devices and the bank itself, 3A for faster charging, airline safe, comes in Black, Blue, Orange, or Red colours, Paw print doubles as LED indicator light for battery percentage. Price context: This is a great price, and close to the lowest we've ever seen, which was $14.44 back in 2022. The most expensive this power bank has ever been was close to $37.

