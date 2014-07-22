Designers use Comic Sans to fight cancer

It's the font we all love to hate (heck, even the artist who inspired it does). And now a bunch of designers from 34 countries are harnessing that hatred to do some good, in the fight against cancer.

Curated by Chris Flack, Renee Quigley and Soapbox & Sons, 'Comic Sans for Cancer' is a charity exhibition of posters inspired by the 20th anniversary of Comic Sans.

Those taking part include the font's creator Vincent Connare and his nemesis Ban Comic Sans, as well as Bibliothèque, Build, Bunch Design, Oli Frape, Believe In, Hey Studio, Purpose, Spin, Sawdust, The Partners, Kiosk and others.

The work they create will answer questions like: 'Can Comic Sans have a positive effect on society?' and 'What would the world be like without it?'.

From over 500 submissions, 200 posters will be exhibited at

The Proud Archivist in London from 20-24 August. Admission is free and all posters will be available to buy at the exhibition with proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

Find out all the details on the exhibition website.