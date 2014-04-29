Font of the day: Predige Rounded

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Predige Rounded from Type Dynamic

A softer version of Predige, Predige Rounded is a condensed and constructed sans type family, which includes seven weights; hairline, black, thin, light, regular, medium, bold and their corresponding italics.

Published by Type Dynamic, Predige Rounded is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of an 80 per cent discount. But hurry, it's for a limited time only!

