8 beautiful examples of custom-made typefaces

Micah Lidberg created this custom typeface for a New York Times article on Keats

The possibilities are endless when it comes to designing a bespoke typeface. You can take inspiration from almost anything and mould it to form an array of letters, numbers and punctuation. And designer Micah Lidberg's fantastic client work shows the way.

An illustrator based in Kansas City, Minneapolis and New York, Lidberg has worked with a number of publications and clients to produce some seriously beautiful font. It's refreshing to see such an range of typeface styles from just one designer, proving that you don't have to stick to the same approach to produce quality results.

Lidberg's colourful and imaginative fonts have been used for big name clients including Visa and Nike. And it's easy to see why he's in such demand...

See more of Micah's illustrations over on his website.

Which of Micah's fonts is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!