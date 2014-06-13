10 top video game trailers revealed at E3

This week, game enthusiasts from all over the globe gathered in LA for the annual E3 conference. Video game publishers presented the latest, exciting new developments in the industry and the newest products and titles, many of which were showcased via some seriously impressive teaser trailers. Here are our favourites...

01. No Man's Sky

Kicking off our list is procedurally generated science-fiction game No Man's Sky. There's a huge buzz around this title, and it's not hard to see why. Nothing about this game is scripted or pre-planned, meaning even the designers don't know what they'll find in this effectively infinite universe. Seriously exciting stuff.

02. The Legend of Zelda

An announcement gamers all over the globe were waiting for - a new Legend of Zelda for Wii U. The game won't be released until some time in 2015, but if this beautiful teaser trailer of the more 'open-world' Zelda is anything to go by, it'll be a huge hit.

03. Yoshi's Woolly World

We've a huge soft spot for this loveable little dinosaur, and his newest title Yoshi's Woolly World looks ace. The little prehistoric creature moves through a brand new woolly world, digesting enemies and turning them into deadly balls of yarn along the way. We can't wait to get our hands on this one.

04. Elite: Dangerous

Released especially for E3, the Elite: Dangerous trailer talks of 400 billion star systems and infinite freedom. An impressive showcase of space-bound computer graphics, the future of this title, especially if paired with an Occulus Rift, looks extremely bright.

05. Halo 5 Guardians

The next chapter of first-person shooter title Halo was revealed in this epic, cinematic trailer. The dramatic, explosion-filled 60-second spot introduces a mystery Spartan with a blue visor, who goes by the name of Agent Locke. The game is set to be released in 2015, exclusively to Xbox One.

06. Far Cry 4

At five-and-a-half minutes long, this teaser for Far Cry 4 is more like a short film. And boy, is it a good one. Introducing the game's setting and villian in serious style, the trailer builds tension and anticipation beautifully, and we were on the edge of our seats the whole way through.

The CGI is nothing short of incredible. But, for us, it's villain King Pagan Min who really steals the show. Voiced by actor Troy Baker, his introduction is brilliantly chilling. We didn't want this one to end.

07. Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

The man behind Metal Gear Solid and Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima, both directed and edited this dramatic trailer for the next in the game's series. The film starts where Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes left off, and it's full of explosions, blood, guts and general adult themes. Love the cliff-hangar ending - definitely one to watch.

08. LittleBigPlanet 3

The whimsical world of Sackboy is back and looking better than ever. Saving a world of imagination from the evil Newton, this latest version introduces three new characters, who all have different abilities. And, if that wasn't enough, users can also import levels already generated by the LBP community as well as build their own levels and games.

Based on the teaser for this endearing and infectious game, the November release date won't come quick enough for PlayStation 4 players.

09. Assassin's Creed Unity

The latest addition to the historical, action adventure game Assassin's Creed is set to be the biggest and densest yet, which is showcased beautifully in this cinematic trailer. The first minute of the video toggles between close up of the front line and a beautiful bird's-eye-view of a rich and vast landscape. You are then left immersed deep in the unfolding action and stunningly photorealistic CG.

10. Sunset Overdrive

Lastly, but absolutely by no means least, is Sunset Overdrive, the Insomniac Games title, exclusively for Xbox. It's an incredible CG mix of mayhem and mutants, all tied together in a vibrant art style. Your job? To be the hero having the time of his or her life, while making your way through the city and escaping the hoards the energy-drink mutated monsters, obviously.

Have we missed your favourite E3 trailer? Let us know in the comments.