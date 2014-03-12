Behind the scenes of typography gurus H+FJ

Jonathan Hoefler and Tobias Frere-Jones have recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons, falling out publicly in the form of an epic legal battle. So this short documentary is a welcome antidote to all that bitterness, reminding us how the pair collectively ran the world's most well respected type design studio and created an incredible range of fonts used by everyone from the Wall Street Journal to the US President.

Directed and produced by Dress Code, the succinct and beautifully made mini-doc gives a peek behind the curtain into the world of the two type gurus.

Taking in their personal career paths and what brought them together, as well as detailed and revealing insights into their type-making process, this is a must-watch for anyone interested in typography. In fact it's only six minutes long, so why not watch it now?