Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by James Oconnell

Had a hectic or heavy weekend? Then we've just the thing to cheer you up! Cure those Monday blues by taking advantage of this week's brilliant freebie. Yes, once again, we've teamed up with another lovely designer to bring you this free wallpaper for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

James Oconnell is a Manchester-based doodler, illustrator and all round image maker with an international reach. He has a passion for tone, form and texture and generally tries to create work that makes people think, but mostly, which makes them smile.

As well as running personal site Anonymous Mag, Oconnell has also had his work feature in various creative publications, including .net magazine.

Oconnell on his illustration..."Recently, I was lucky enough to hold my first ever solo illustration exhibition. Out of everything I've done in my career so far, I can safely say it was the most nerve-wracking experience - but the most valuable one.

This particular piece is based on the Eagle Nubulae

"From doing the show I was able to gain critique on a new level. One of the things I learnt was the different ways people were interpreting my work - some viewed the pieces purely on their colour attributes and others mainly around their conceptual elements. Being able to gain this external insight into my work has evolved my approach more than I could ever imagine.

"I wanted to capture this thinking through this piece, echoing my passion for the surreal movement with a hint of sci-fi and the questioning of the elements around us. With every piece I create, I tend to treat them as an individual colour study, this particular one is based on the Eagle Nubulae."

To download this beautiful wallpaper, simply follow the links below: