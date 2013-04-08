Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Rutger Paulusse

If you're suffering with post-weekend blues, then we've just the thing to cheer you up. Yes, once again, we've teamed up with another awesome designer to bring you this great freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Rutger Paulusse

Rutger Paulusse

Rutger Paulusse is, by his own admission, a complete sucker for type who recently moved back to the Netherlands to work freelance again after working at an agency in NYC.

He now focuses on illustrative typography, from custom lettering to 3D-CGI illustrations. He comments, "And the rumors are true, we're all addicted to cheese and if you want a Dutch passport you just buy wooden shoes and you are in. True story."

Paulusse on his artwork... "I made this wallpaper, specially for Creative Bloq, inspired by the first nice and sunny days in Amsterdam. After some grey weeks, sunlight was more than welcome so I decided that spring should be the subject for the wallpaper.

I love to combine abstract imagery with realism

"Jacket unzipped and whistling on the bike; Amsterdam is a beautiful city in the sun! I love to combine abstract imagery with realism and like to play with nice textures and simple, basic shapes. All my work is type-based, but for this one I wanted to push the custom lettering to the background and focus more on the set itself."

You can check out more of Paulusse's work on his website and Behance portfolio.

To download this spring-inspired wallpaper, simply follow the links below: