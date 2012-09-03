Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Amy Holliday

Got the Monday blues? Well, how about this free, gorgeous wallpaper to cheer you up? Yes, once again we've teamed up with another lovely designer to bring you this awesome weekly freebie.

All you have to do is visit us every Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image that will liven up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Amy Holliday

Amy Holliday is a young professional illustrator and hand-drawn typographer based in Cumbria in the UK. After graduating from the University of Cumbria in 2011, she won the illustration category “excellence award” in the Computer Arts 2011 graduate showcase. Since then, she has been working freelance and has recently signed with illustration agency, Lemonade.

She has an affinity for animals, and finds herself inspired by nature, conservation and by things she finds fascinating: exotic places, colourful cultures, and the novelty of exciting objects found in everyday life. She aims to capture the energy and excitement but also the detail and beauty in things.

"The 'camels' series was a self-initiated project from 2011, inspired by a recent visit to Tunisia and a camel trek in the Sahara desert. It allowed me to work from photographs and memories, which supplied a change from the many life studies I was doing at the time.

"I always aim to capture the mood and personality of an animal, but for this series, I also wanted to really bring the environment to life. I focused on ways to interpret the dusty, hot and dry atmosphere of the Sahara desert through use of texture, colour and weight of the mediums. The final piece is a panoramic view of a desert scene, sprinkled with sleepy camels who await their next batch of tourists. This wallpaper is a selection of my favourite camel studies."

To download this beautiful wallpaper, simply follow the links below:

Just in case camels give you the hump (sorry, we couldn't resist), Amy also created this beautiful fish illustration for your iPad...