Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Mike Stone

Monday morning blues? Well, how about this free, awesome wallpaper to cheer you up? Yes, once again we've teamed up with more lovely designer folk to bring you this awesome weekly freebie. All you have to do is visit us every Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image that will liven up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Mike Stone

This week's beautiful wallpaper is courtesy of Mike Stone, illustrator and copywriter for global digital agency Huge. Stone works together with the London creative team to generate written material, ideas and illustrations for Unilever brands. Before working at Huge, Mike spent three years learning his trade at Duke Interactive and Digitas, working on projects for clients including Nissan, McDonald’s, P&G, Disney and Dockers. He has a BA in English & Fine Art from Aberystwyth University.

Stone on his wallpaper..."There was no highbrow intention behind the illustration, really. I made it in 2009 at weekends, partially to test my abilities but mainly for fun.

"When it comes to illustration I like blending together certain themes, objects and imagery until they naturally co-exist in one image. Here, my chosen themes were music and plants, so I started working on a focal point that combined both the flower gramophone and the hummingbird and built the rest of the composition around it.

"Overall I like my illustrations to be playful, colourful and vibrant with perhaps a few emotional undertones. I don't really want to baffle people with complex ideas, but I'd like them to at least find my illustrations compelling on some level!"

To download this gorgeous wallpaper, simply follow the links below: