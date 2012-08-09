WATCH THIS! Cadbury's Olympic Sponsorship Stings

With the Olympics coming to a close this weekend, we've seen our fair share of Olympic-themed advertising. Some have been good, some have been awful, and some have been brilliant including this offering from chocolate pioneers Cabury's.

The stunning advert was created by design agency Publicis Dublin, with direction and design in the capable hands of Shane Griffin. Shane delved into the Softimage ICE for the particle effects and physics simulation, adding Olympic motion capture animation whilst taking in Quayola and Memo Akten's 'Forms' piece. He directed the motion capture shoot with Oxford's Audiomotion.

I should cocoa

Peter Greene worked as the producer, Dan O'Neill as Art Director, with Ronan Nulty acting as Creative Director. The 3D animation was created by Will Sharkey whilst 3D support came from Simon Burke, Corman Kelly and Sam Boyd.

The result of all this hard work and attention to detail is an explosion of glitter and crystal with impressive geometrical and swirling shapes in the wake of one of the most memorable games to date.

What's been your favourite Olympics advertising campaign and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!