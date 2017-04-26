10 reasons to attend Generate San Francisco

There's just over a month to go until Generate San Francisco hits the Broadway Studios on 9 June. It's going to be an unmissable day of practical and inspiring talks that will cover web animations, prototyping, performance, design systems, artificial intelligence and much more. If you haven't booked your ticket yet, here are 10 reasons why you really shouldn't miss it.

01. 14 great sessions

Generate returns to San Francisco with almost twice as many speakers as last year! Just like its New York counterpart, it's a one-day, two-track conference, which means you can choose the talks that pique your interest or suit your needs. But fear not, you don't need to miss out on any talks at all because you'll also get...

02. Conference videos and slide decks

Videos and slide decks of all the sessions will be made available to attendees after the event, so you can dig deeper and catch up on any talks you missed. You can then even share them with the rest of your team. In fact, we positively encourage it!

03. Hear from the world's leading companies

At Generate San Francisco you'll get exclusive insights into how web and product design and development is approached at some of the world's leading companies, including Airbnb, Twitter, Microsoft, Uber and Salesforce.

You'll learn how Netflix builds prototypes and conducts field research, how Salesforce has built a modern CSS framework for a living design system, how Uber designs for driver delight, how RED Interactive creates experiences that are truly customer-centric, and much more.

You'll even hear about NASA's design and user research insights from iterating prototypes on operational tests that you can apply to your own products.

04. A fantastic line-up of speakers...

Generate features 14 unique speakers from all kinds of backgrounds, and each of them has a unique area of expertise that they will be sharing.

The line-up includes web animation expert Rachel Nabors, performance guru Steve Souders, veteran frontend developer and standards pioneer Stephanie Rewis, and many more. Keynotes will be delivered by Aaron Gustafson , who will explore adaptive interfaces, and Josh Brewer , who is redesigning the design process with revolutionary new tool Abstract .

You'll also learn from Julia Khusainova, now an experience designer at Airbnb, who will walk us through her process for developing new products from ideation, testing and validation, development, to release and beyond – achieving business goals without compromising the user experience.



Former Twitter designer Josh Brewer will close Generate San Francisco (Image credit: Bryan Tan)

05. ...and workshops too!

You can still learn new things between the sessions! Our partners will be hosting mini-workshops in the breaks, so you can learn even more.

06. Get ahead of the competition

Web technologies move so fast that it can be difficult to stay on top of new developments. Come to Generate San Francisco, though, and you'll emerge with an understanding of cutting-edge techniques that you can put to work as soon as you return to the office, and you'll have a feel for where the web is going and how you can be prepared for it.

07. Don't go hungry

Nothing builds an appetite like filling your brain with tips and advice on supercharging your web skills, so as well as providing free tea, coffee and snacks during the breaks, we've organised food trucks so you can buy some lunch and head straight for a workshop.

08. Build your professional network

As well as a top line-up of speakers, Generate also offers a great opportunity to forge new contacts. Whether it's during one of the workshops or session breaks, or later on at the after party, it's the perfect chance to meet other web professionals and expand your personal network.

09. Free beer and games

That's right, there's going to be an after party. It kicks off straight after the conference finishes, in the Peace room at the Hotel Zeppelin , where you'll be able to enjoy some free drinks on us.

Come along, grab a beer, chat with the speakers and fellow attendees, and get some last-minute networking in.

Our after-party venue offers high-speed Wi-Fi, a full-size Bingo board and basketball wall

10. Save 50% on your ticket!

We will be running a 24-hour flash sale starting at midnight PST on Thursday, 27 April, which means you'll be able to save 50% on your ticket and just pay $187.50!

Have we convinced you? Find out more about Generate San Francisco, or simply buy your ticket today!

If you can't make it to San Francisco, there's also Generate London on 20-22 September. Tickets are on sale now.