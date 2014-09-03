The agency website that doesn't look like one

The new design has a youthful, zingy feel

We see a lot of design agency websites at Creative Bloq – it kind of comes with the territory. But while they're usually well put together (as you'd hope), it's rare that one of them surprises us.

This one did, a little. The radically redesigned site of ifour, a design agency in Kent with some big corporate clients, UK has a youthful, zingy feel that you'd associate more with a website for kids, or a music or fashion magazine. But somehow it works. We particularly like the zippy transitions on the About Us page.

Cool illustrations bring the often dry, business-y content to life

The site has an endearing lo-fi quality, with the bold use of yellow making it feel youthful and contemporary, and the page elements all have plenty of room to breathe.

The creative director and owner of ifour, Graeme Hall, explains the design thinking. "It’s the main shop window for the business so we needed to communicate our skills, portfolio and personality effectively," he begins. "But it needed to be a bit more than that too. We’re a bunch of creative people who are fun to work with and the site needed to make that emotional connection with clients and potential clients."

Yellow was chosen as the hero colour because of its inspirational and optimistic connotations

Yellow is used as the hero colour as it "represents as being inspirational, optimistic, warm and friendly", and ifour chose illustrations over photography. "We wanted to be different and stand out from other photo-led agencies," Hall explains.

"The artwork is also used across so many assets including our internal wall space, proposals and marketing literature. Recently we have bought them to life in our very own kinetic video."

"We wanted to be different and stand out from other photo-led agencies," says Hall

Interestingly, ifour opted for an adaptive responsive design rather than the usual fluid design site, Hall adds. "So often we see sites that are not configured correctly and we wanted our users to experience an effortless journey on whatever device they chose to view us on," he says.

Have you seen an impressive agency site? Let us know in the comments!