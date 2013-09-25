13 award-winning ecommerce websites

Earlier this year Shopify set out to showcase the best ecommerce sites displaying exceptional design, creativity, and usability with the launch of the inaugural Shopify Design Awards. The awards received over 150 submissions giving the judging panel of industry veterans Jeffrey Zeldman, Tina Roth Eisenberg and Daniel Weinand a lot to consider. Check out the winners and some of those who got honourable mentions below - we hope they inspire your own ecommerce sites...

The winners

"Whipping + Post is a beauty of an ecommerce store," says Tina Roth Eisenberg, founder of swissmiss, Creative Mornings and Tattly. "A clean, well balanced site, beautifully echoing the design of their products, the Whipping Post site feels thoughtful and intentional.

"Strong photography, tasteful typography, appropriate white space, as well a beautifully balanced colour palette. An ecommerce site should first and foremost celebrate and elevate the products: Whipping Post does just that."

GREATS Brand designed by Wondersauce

"GREATS shows off big images in a catalog grid style fashion," says Daniel Weinand, co-founder and chief design officer of Shopify. "The crisp photography gives me a good sense of the texture and quality.

"I am immediately drawn in, clicking through handsome footwear, only to see it all beautifully deconstructed on a very focussed product page. GREATS delivers a very well designed & tangible experience (try rotating the shoes)."

"The browsing and shopping experience at Goodwin + Goodwin's website lives up to the high bar set by the company's product line," says Jeffrey Zeldman, founder of A List Apart, and Happy Cog.

"The photography is exquisite; the hierarchy's clear; the type has been well considered, from the home page, through the category and detail pages, right into the shopping cart. The colour palette is neat and warm; and the responsiveness of the layout, if not ground-breaking, is cleanly and elegantly done."

Honourable mentions

10 other sites also received well earned praise from the awards judges that are well worth checking out...

An online store for fixed gear bike aficionados.

All your tea and brewing needs met.

Rebel 8 designed by Radiator

A brand deeply rooted in skateboard, graffiti, and tattoo culture.

A fashion brand created by Jennifer Torosian and Raed Ali that proudly carries the label "Made in Canada".

A California based design collective that promotes the "LIVE FREE" modern renaissance lifestyle.

Beautiful music, art and clothing.

Scott & Amy's bootmaking store business proves there's no business like shoe business.

A responsive Shopify theme built by Underground Media.

Rare Device designed by Aeolidia

This San Fran store sells beautiful things to hold in your hand.

Belief designed by R&Co.

Belief is a New York City based skateshop & clothing boutique, as well as a lifestyle apparel brand.

You can find out more about the winners of the Shopify Design Awards on the Shopify blog.

