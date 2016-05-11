Code is the engine powering incredible designs online, making them interactive and functional. You can pick up the skills you need to supplement your design skills with the help of the Complete 2016 Learn to Code Bundle, on sale now for just $59 (approx. £41).
Whether you want to learn web design to craft your own creations or boost your skills to qualify for a bigger paycheck, the Complete 2016 Learn to Code Bundle will give you the knowhow you need to be a talented web dev with the skills to succeed. With hours of actionable content from eight courses, you’ll master programming in no time.
Here are the courses included:
- Python Tutorial: Learn by Coding
- AngularJS for the Real World
- Build Professional Websites with HTML & CSS3
- Learn Web Development by Creating a Social Network
- PHP OOP & PDO with Projects for Beginners
- Total Web Development Course
- The Complete Ruby on Rails Developer Course
- Learn By Example: The Foundations of HTML, CSS & JavaScript
The Complete 2016 Learn to Code Bundle usually sells for $924. Right now, you can save 93% off the retail price. That means you'll pay just $59 (approx. £41) for a bundle of courses that could launch your next career!