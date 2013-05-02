Creative Bloq launches its first ever conference

We don't know what will be better - the speakers or the networking!

We're so excited! Creative Bloq is teaming up with .net magazine - the world's biggest selling magazine for web designers - to bring you our first ever conference, Generate!

The event will be held in London on 13 September and feature talks from world-class speakers including grid guru Mark Boulton, designer-philosopher Oliver Reichenstein, mobile web thought leader Stephanie Rieger and author of Responsive Design Workflow Stephen Hay.

Upmarket venue

The one-day conference will take place at the upmarket Grand Connaught Rooms venue in Covent Garden, London. There'll be plenty of tasty food and drink, and lots of space to consume it while mingling with fellow attendees. There'll also be more structured networking activities - so you'll have ample opportunity to meet the right people to help boost your career.

Tickets will cost £275, including VAT - but if you register your interest right now then you'll get a discount code that brings that down to £220.

Exclusive prize

To tempt you even further, the first five confirmed attendees will also get a pair of tickets for the exclusive .net Awards event on 31 May. So don't delay, register your interest today!