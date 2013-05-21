Creative Bloq launches first-ever conference!

Make a beeline to the Generate site to book tickets and check the speaker schedule

We're proud as punch to officially launch Generate, our first-ever conference, taking place on September 13 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

Generate is presented by Creative Bloq and our sister title .net magazine, and will focus on the latest technical and creative innovations in the world of web creation and design. With sessions and keynote presentations from the very best in the industry, this is a unique opportunity to learn new skills, participate in one-on-one conversations, and network with the world's best designers.

Oliver Reichenstein, founder of iA, will be one of the stellar speakers at the web design event

The talks are arranged into two tracks, with speakers including:

Mark Boulton - founder of Mark Boulton Design and publisher of Five Simple Steps - practical design books for web professionals.

Stephen Hay - web design and development strategist, founder of The Haystack and Zero Interface. Designer, writer and researcher.

Stephanie Rieger - co-founder of Yiibu, an Edinburgh-based mobile design consultancy.

Oliver Reichenstein - founder of iA, a multinational company and one of the leading voices in screen design.

You'll find full details of the speaker schedule on the website, http://generateconf.com

Ajaz Ahmed - founder of AKQA.

Andy Hume - client-side architect at The Guardian.

Stephanie Rieger - co-founder of Yiibu.

Mike Kus - graphic designer and illustrator turned web and UI designer.

John McFaul - freelance designer, creative director, consultant, and brand ambassador.

...and many more; click here for the full schedule and lineup.

There'll also be good food and drink, and plenty of space to consume it while mingling and networking with fellow attendees. To save you queuing for your pass on the day, we've arranged a pre-event meet up on the evening before the conference where you can grab your pass and meet other attendees over a drink or two.

The talks on the day take place between 9.30am and 5.05pm, and are followed by a comedy show 'The Festival of the Spoken Nerd' - where sparkling wit meets fascinating science for the insatiably sci-curious.

Comedy entertainment comes from the Festival of the Spoken Nerd

Finally, the after-party at Jewel, Covent Garden, will you a chance to relax with your fellow attendees, speakers and the Generate team.

You can find more information and buy tickets for the event at the Generate website.