Create parallax scrolling effects with this free app

Parallax scrolling is a special scrolling technique where background images move slower than foreground images, creating an illusion of depth

Do one thing and do it well. This wise philosophy has been taken on board by the people at Web Features, resulting in a WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) web app that rapidly walks you though the process of creating your own parallax scrolling set-ups.

This leaves you with some arcane-looking but actually not too complex embeddable code.

Parallax Background Builder lets you utilise the joys of parallax scrolling with minimal effort

In fact, should you be interested in the process, but not too enamoured of the back to basics approach of the app itself, the code is well enough written that you can have the gist of what’s going on with a single read-through.

Overall, Parallax Background Builder offers all the exoticism of parallax scrolling - with only some of the all-too-familiar effort. Once you’ve created your effect, you can just copy and paste a code into your site.

This mini-review was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

