Responsive site makes urban festival easy to navigate

Multi-venue music events can quickly get confusing. So the website Fiasco Design created for the 'Simple Things' festival makes everything crystal-clear.

simple things website

The Simple Things festival gets a suitably simple-to-use website

Music festivals can be complicated beasts, with so much information to get your head around that it can easily threaten to ruin your buzz. This site created for a festival taking place across multiple venues in Bristol, UK, this October, is firmly in that category - so it's testament to the Fiasco Design that they've managed to create this website which both looks good and makes the details looking for quick and easy to find.

Working with a new identity and set of brand guidelines, Fiasco Design were tasked with creating a dynamic new site which showcased the 40+ artists taking part in the festival as well as offering news updates, ticket sales and general information.

"We started with Twitter Bootstrap as a framework for the build, utilising a responsive framework that scales down to mobile gracefully," explains Fiasco Design's co-founder Ben Steers.

"The biggest technical challenge of this site build was the automatic cropping of images, which needed several versions to tesselate well on the Line-up page."

