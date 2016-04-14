Squarespace woos creative community with Circle

If you have three or more Squarespace sites, you can join this intimate Circle

Squarespace, the website builder that is popular with designers thanks to its many portfolio website templates and its ease-of-use, has launched Squarespace Circle, a community for creative professionals who use its product.

Members of this exclusive club will have access to unique perks and expert insights, as well as optimized customer support. But away from these perks, the company is keen to engender a community spirit of advice, help and inspiration amongst members.

Extended trial periods and better customer care are included

As Circle is for those with three or more active websites on Squarespace, this is really aimed at power users. And it is they who will really see the beneft in Circle's exclusive resources and benefits, including six-month trial periods, improved customer care, and members-only materials.

Ultimately this is a confident move from Squarespace, which now must feel that it has a large enough user base to warrant a premium community hub. Head to Squarespace Circle to find out more.