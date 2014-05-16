10 startup websites that make a great first impression

The adage that 'First impressions mean everything' is especially applicable to startup businesses. Creating a website for your startup is essential as it provides information on what your business is about and reflects who you are as a business.

Here are 10 well designed startup websites for your inspiration.

Kano is a computer building kit designed to teach kids how to build and program computers. As you scroll down the site, you see how the computer is made with beautiful animations.

Nod is a ring which when worn can control your smart devices around your home such as your TV, computer and even your lighting. Nod brings the futuristic technology of hand gestures to life. The website features incredible elements that describe how the ring works as your scroll.

Cirqle is an iOS App that lets people capture their memories in the moment. It is a mobile social network for people who want to share their experiences with the people they care about. Their website is bold but with a welcoming feeling and explains how the App works very well.

Cameo is a mobile app that lets you and your friends create short films from your phone. Their website features some of the films made by their users.

Fan TV is a device that combines live TV, video-on-demand and streaming services in a unified discovery experience. Their website features video backgrounds and large beautiful images.

This fun startup brings parents and their children together using an app that lets you read interactive stories and learn. The Kiddology website features eye-cathcing illustrations and uses a bold colour scheme.

Filiament provides free apps that you can easily install on your website. It also works with WordPress! With its bold and colouful website design, the site makes it easy and fun to bring life to your website.

Ghost is a new content management system that makes simplifies the world of blogging.Their landing page features big images and lots of information which makes it an effective landing page design.

Squarespace is a drag and drop website builder that makes creating websites easier. The landing page is simple yet elegant and features changing background images when the page is loaded.

Storific is a startup that simplifies the process of ordering food and drinks. The app lets you order food from different cafes and restaurants to pick up from your phone. The website's landing page features background videos presenting how the app works.

Words: Nick Hiley