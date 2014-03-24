Free PSD template helps you design for Twitter on iOS 7

This free PSD template will help you design visuals for your social media campaigns

If you haven't noticed, we love freebies at Creative Bloq - you can find all of the ones we've shared here - and this one's a doozy.

Graphic designer and web developer Ross Hammond of Suffolk agency Graphitas has put together a free PSD download of the GUI for the iPhone's iOS7 Twitter app, to aid you in pitching and mocking up visuals for your social media campaigns.

The Photoshop files are fully layered, labeled and use vector icons and smart objects for profile images and cover photos. The PSD includes:

Twitter Timeline with Promoted Tweets

Profile Page

“Me” Page

New Tweet Search Page

Download your free PSD from the Graphitas blog.

Have you spotted a cool design freebie? Share it with the community in the comments below!