.net magazine awards refocus on fresh talent

For a number of years, our friends at .net magazine have held an annual awards event that honoured the great and the good in the web industry - kind of like an Oscars for web design. But this year they're doing something very different.

The 2013 .net Awards will look to the future and put the spotlight on the best new designers and developers who have made a splash in the last 12 months.

Young achievers

There will be awards for the best young achievers under 25 and .net is also recognising the talents of startup founders with an award for best entrepreneur. Side projects, new technologies, open source projects and new agencies also get a chance for recognition, plus there's a Game Changer of the Year award.

So if you work in web design and know an upcoming designer, project or team that deserves recognition, check out the different categories and nominate them today!