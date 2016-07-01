Topics

Web designers' icon and vector super bundle

Web design  

Every designer should have options for icons in their toolkit, and with this bundle you’ll have no shortage of them!

Icons can make or break the look of your design, so having the perfect look for these small but eye-catching assets is incredibly important. You can add thousands of them to your designer toolkit with the Web Designer’s Icon and Vector Super Bundle, now on sale for over 90% off the retail price.

Great icons are truly iconic, making your work easily recognizable. That’s why the Web Designer’s Icon and Vector Super Bundle is a must-have for any designer. Whether you’re working on a project for mobile or desktop, you’ll find a customizable icon design that will work perfectly for you out this collection of thousands of assets.

The Web Designer’s Icon and Vector Super Bundle usually retails for $608, but you can get it for just $19 (approx. £34). With a markdown of over 90%, this a deal that you can’t afford to pass up--so grab it today before time runs out!

