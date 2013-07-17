Top developer urges: 'Let's get back to having fun'

As the co-founder of We Make Awesome Sh.it, you'd expect web developer Syd Lawrence to have a sense of humour. And so we're pleased as punch that he's agreed to speak at our Generate conference on how having fun can help you in your career.

"In this day and age with technology moving so stupidly quickly, we've got to keep on top of our game," says Lawrence, who only wishes to be represented by the retro avatar shown above. "We've got to constantly learn. In my opinion the best way to learn is by doing. I will basically try to convince all the ex-hobbyist developers to remember what their hobby is. At the same time as this, I will show some examples of where I've learnt something by doing."

Lawrence, who's also a developer advocate at Twilio and core contributor to Tomahawk, adds: "Hopefully people will come out of the talk thinking: 'You know what? I need to get back to having fun'. If anyone does that, I will be happy."

Top speakers

He'll be joined at Generate, held at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London, by 18 top-flight speakers including Mike Kus, Mark Boulton, Oliver Reichenstein and Stephen Hay.

With sessions and keynote presentations from the very best in the industry, the event - hosted with Creative Bloq in association with .net magazine - will be a unique opportunity to learn new skills, participate in one-on-one conversations, and network with the world's best designers.

Visit the Generate website today - and use the discount code SL15 to get 15 per cent off your ticket.

You can read the full interview with Syd Lawrence here