FREEBIE! Get exclusive 3D gaming assets courtesy of Envato

Envato is an online marketplace that allows artists to buy and sell digital goods and provides tutorial sites teaching skills in a variety of creative areas. 3dOcean is Envato's marketplace for everything 3D - models, textures, materials and shaders.

This week, Envato, 3dOcean and 3D artist Matthias Andre are generously offering a fantastic set of 3D gaming assets exclusively to Creative Bloq readers absolutely FREE.

But be quick, this awesome offer is only available until Monday, 2 July.

Download the 3D asset package here

3D models

The free package includes two orc and two human characters as well as two buildings, so you'll be well on your way to creating your own version of Lord of the Rings in no time! Check out the gallery section below for images of each asset.

Each model is optimised for mobile game development on iOS (iPhone/iPad) or Android.

The low poly 3D assets all feature hand painted textures. And all characters are fully skinned and ready to be animated in Maya.

3D File Formats included: .fbx (multi format), .mb (maya), .obj (multi format).

Each asset is being offered under the terms of Envato's single regular license, which grants the user a non-exclusive, non-transferrable right to make use of the work that is acquired. Visit the 3dOcean website to check full terms and conditions.

Matthias Andre

Matthias is a 3D artist and creative director hailing from Hanover, Germany. His work includes games such as Black Mirror 2 & 3, and The Guild 2.

He is a keen modeller, loves 3D printing and is currently working on an extensive set of lowpoly work for sale online. You can see more work from Matthias via his website BitGem

About Envato

Envato is a startup based out of Australia with people around the world and sites serving pages every second. The company started in a living room in 2006 and has been steadily working ever since to become a world-class contender.

Envato's background is creative, believing that work is about way more than just making money and are totally committed to making products that are awesome.