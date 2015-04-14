15 top mobile WordPress themes

As more attention shifts from desktops to smartphones, having a website that renders well on mobile is imperative nowadays.

Enhance your web skills with this Wordpress tutorial selection

Today, more than a third of the population use mobile phones to surf the Internet. Here's a list of 25 new mobile WordPress themes you can use in 2015 to capitalize on the mobile traffic.

Iva is perfect for creating a mobile portfolio website. This one page WordPress theme is retina ready and comes with useful features such as MailChimp newsletter signup form and live twitter feed capabilities. The theme is also translated into seven languages, including Spanish and Greek.

Balloon is a one-page personal vCard WordPress theme. It comes with font awesome icons, unlimited colour schemes, clean design and filterable portfolio capabilities. It is 100 per cent responsive, meaning it will be as beautiful on your mobile as it is on your desktop.

Decibel is a unique music WordPress theme. It enables you create many playlists from any MP3 URL. It also comes with awesome features such as an event list, page builder, discography and a dynamic slider creator.

Sense is a clean WordPress theme with a modern look that you can use for your magazine or blog. It is armed with spectacular features such as unlimited color, unlimited sidebars, AJAX loading capabilities and over 600 Google fonts.

Milk-It will help you create blogs, newspapers, review sites and magazines easily. It is equipped with two header layouts, retina ready on graphics, translation ready capabilities and aesthetic galleries.

Insperia is a clean mobile ready WordPress theme that can be used for any business. It features a visual composer, a revolution slider, WooCommerce, Layer Slider, and unlimited colour options. It is also SEO optimized.

You can use the Author Board WordPress theme for any website. It comes with a drag and drop page builder, revolution slider, four post formats, and unlimited portfolio pages. You also get an SEO optimized theme with unlimited colour options.

Next page: eight more mobile WordPress themes...