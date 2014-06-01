Download files for 3D World 211

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 211, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC.

If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy here.

If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: ian.dean@futurenet.com.

Free! 2-hour procedural animation video course from Pluralsight

We’ve partnered with leading online training website Pluralsight to offer an in-depth video course. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to create MEL scripts that automatically generate the motion of a walking ant. You’ll discover how to drive the ant’s stepping legs, head and antennae movement, and the secondary body movement with scripts that respond to the changing position of the ant.

Download video 1 here (24MB)

Download video 2 here (75.3MB)

Download video 3 here (180.4MB)

Download video 4 here (173.1MB)

Download video 5 here (103.9MB)

Download video 6 here (103MB)

Download video 7 here (130.7MB)

Download video 8 here (155.3MB)

Download video 9 here (123.5MB)

Download video 10 here (121.4MB)

Download video 11 here (148.8MB)

Download video 12 here (150.2MB)

Download video 13 here (127.6MB)

Download video 14 here (102.4MB)

Download video 15 here (96.1MB)

Download video 16 here (103.2MB)

Download video 17 here (104.1MB)

Download video 18 here (134.2MB)

Download video 19 here (89.2MB)

Download video 20 here (199.6MB)

Artist Showcase: Various

Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.

Download you files here (12.7MB)

Tutorial: Create realistic creases and folds using Marvelous Designer

Learn new skills and techniques as Eyad Hussein demonstrates his process for creating realistic clothes for CG characters. Download the videos, step images and resource files to follow this training.

Download your video here (216.5MB)

Download you files here (93.4MB)

Tutorial: Design an animated hero

Scott Raymond shows how to create and explore a character through animation. Download Scott's high-res step images to follow this tutorial.

Download your files here (55.7MB)

Tutorial: Create hair and fur in Modo

Elías Villagómez demonstrates how to create a bearded pirate character and his furry monkey companion. Download the videos and resource files to follow the training.

Download your video here (623.6MB)

Download your files here (98.1MB)

Tutorial: Rig a face using Maya's Utility nodes

Antony Ward takes you through his workflow for creating a full facial rig using Maya’s powerful tools. Download Antony's video walkthrough and Maya resource files to follow the training.

Download your video here (639.5MB)

Download your files here (35.7MB)

Tutorial: Create a character with stylised realism in ZBrush and Modo

￼Henning Sanden and Morten Jaeger demonstrate how to set up and use displacement maps to improve your workflow. Download the step-by-step images to follow along to this training.

Download your files here (17.2MB)

Tutorial: Create a character for video games

Tobias Kolodziey explains how to speed up your character creation pipeline for game production. Get the video walkthrough of this process!

Download your video here (257.5MB)

Download your files here (34.3MB)

Tutorial: How to master 3D fan art

Rafael De León explains his look development workflow for creating TV’s Daredevil character. Download the high-res step-by-step images to follow along to the training.

Download your files here (313MB)

Artist Q&A: Various

Download the hi-res step-by-step images to follow this issue's Artist Q&A tutorials covering 3ds Max depth of field, photorealistic rendering in V-Ray and creating sand materials in Blender.

Download your files here (80.3MB)