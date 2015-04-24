Free 228-page 3ds Max ebook with 3D World

Issue 195 of 3D World comes with all the latest CG art, software reviews, 3D printing developments, VFX breakdowns, tutorials, interviews and much more. There are a ton of free downloads too – and this month one of them is worth more than the cover prize of the magazine itself!

The ebook is free with issue 195 of 3D World magazine

3Ds Max Essentials (cover shown above) is a 228-page book of collected 3ds Max tutorials worth £14.99 ($25.99).

As well as easy-to-follow tutorials for creating environments, vehicles and characters, the book includes access to video walkthroughs, resource files, textures, assets and much more!

Learn the core techniques and tools of 3Ds Max with this easy-to-follow ebook. Details of how to get hold of it are in issue 195 of 3D World magazine, on sale here.