30 inspiring isometric renders in 30 days

Michiel van den Berg created 30 renders to help inspire his creativity

Isometric drawings are proving hugely popular at the moment. Gorgeous isometric animations and isometric vector art has been produced and this latest project from Amsterdam based designer Michiel van den Berg is as colourful and inspiring as it gets.

"Last month I started a '30 isometric renders in 30 days' challenge," van den Berg expalins. "To get ideas out of my (mental) sketchbook onto my screen I created one isometric picture/render a day. I love the style, it's good render/lighting practice and good to 'keep the motor running' so to speak."

The renders include environments, objects and out-there creations that span a wide array of inspirations and subjects. His shadow work is brilliant and his choice of colours for both the render and subject perfectly compliment each other. Here are a selection, but see the full set on van den Berg's Behance page.

Have you recently created a day-to-day project? Let us know in the comments box below!