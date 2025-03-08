Heartwarming Blender Super Mario animation is so good it could have been made by Nintendo

By
published

And it's just in time for Mario Day.

An image from a Super Mario animation made in Blender
(Image credit: NooB)

It's always nice to see Super Mario and Luigi bonding and being good brothers, especially when so many parodies portray them in a toxic relationship. But it's even more impressive when it's a fan-made 3D animation made in Blender that looks so good it could have been made by Nintendo.

This painstakingly crafted animation shows Mario and Luigi rollerskating to sound of Taylor Dayne's Tell it To My Heart, and the details are so perfect that many fan's can't believe it's not an official piece. It may be the most wholesome treat we get for this coming Mario Day on Monday (Mar10).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Still from new Shrek 5 teaser
The new Shrek 5 character design proves DreamWorks has lost its edge
An image from Ne Zha 2 Chinese animation
Is Ne Zha 2's box office record really the end of Disney and Pixar's domination?
How we made Ada; A digitally animated scene depicts two women in a grand, antique-style library, with one pointing.
How we made the "lush, handmade look" of animated series Ada
An Aardman animator works his magic on set of the Wallace and Gromit stop motion movie
Stop-motion animation: everything you need to know
Behind the scenes images from the making of a stop motion animation for Humane World for Animals
You have to see how the adorable animals were made for this stunning animation
