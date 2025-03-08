Heartwarming Blender Super Mario animation is so good it could have been made by Nintendo

It's always nice to see Super Mario and Luigi bonding and being good brothers, especially when so many parodies portray them in a toxic relationship. But it's even more impressive when it's a fan-made 3D animation made in Blender that looks so good it could have been made by Nintendo.

This painstakingly crafted animation shows Mario and Luigi rollerskating to sound of Taylor Dayne's Tell it To My Heart, and the details are so perfect that many fan's can't believe it's not an official piece. It may be the most wholesome treat we get for this coming Mario Day on Monday (Mar10).

Mario and Luigi Tell It to Their Hearts! - YouTube Watch On

The animation is beautifully done. Mario and Luigi's expressions and movements are joyous and in-character, from the iconic jump to the finishing pose. And the animator has paid just as much attention to the supporting characters in the background. Peach and Daisy appear in Olympic skating outfits, Bowser shows Junior some fatherly love as he teaches him to skate

NooB says he rendered the main characters and their eyebrows separately and layered those on top over the characters (he turned off the opacity of the eyebrows whenever the hat went over them).

This well deserves a place in our growing archive of stunning fanmade Mario tributes, along with the incredible Unreal Engine Super Mario World remake in 3D and its total opposite, the "awful" low-fi Super Mario.