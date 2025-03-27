How to make realistic 3D donuts in Blender

Advice
By published

Serve up some deliciously detailed 3D donuts by following our simple modelling guide for beginners.

Blender Tutorial: 3D donuts on a table by Pietro Chiovaro
(Image credit: Pietro Chiovaro)

Welcome to chef Chiovaro’s kitchen! I’ll be teaching you how to create tasty donuts in Blender, sprinkles included. This is a fairly simple process and friendly to Blender beginners, and we have more training in our Blender tutorials collection if you need a boost. Also read our guides to the best 3D modelling software and best animation software for good Blender alternatives.. But for now let’s get cooking.

For our first task, we’ll want to remove everything from the 3D Viewport by hitting ‘A’ to select all, followed by ‘X’ to delete anything. With that done, we’ll add simple solid geometry called a torus, essentially a ring shape, for the base of the donut. As soon as you add the torus to your Viewport, a Details panel will pop up. Set the Major Segments to 60, Minor Segments to 20, and the Minor Radius to 0.50. Also set the shading to Smooth, and use a brownish material that resembles the fried dough.

TOPICS
Pietro Chiovaro
Pietro Chiovaro
3D Artist

Pietro is a freelance 3D artist and YouTuber with more than 10 years of experience in different fields of 3D production, from animated movies to VFX and game production. He shares many of his creations on his YouTube channel @PietroChiovaro.

