Topics

Breathtaking animation highlights the plight of the honey bee

By () 3D World  

Greenpeace's fake ad aims to help raise awareness of the growing disappearance of honey bees.

Continually exposed to various threats, including parasites and pesticides, the future of the honey bee currently looks a little grim. Aware of the impact the extinction of these little insects would have on humans and the environment, Greenpeace recently commissioned the teams at Polynoid and Woodblock to create a fake commercial, highlighting the plight of the disappearing honey bee.

The result is this beautifully produced two-and-a-half-minute spot, which introduces audiences to a robotic bee before explaining why these eradicate the need for the real thing. It ends with Greenpeace asking if we want to create a new world or save the one we already have.

The CG and animation is nothing short of brilliant in this piece. Look out for the arrival of a real bee, the detail and photorealism of which, in particular, is incredible. A wonderful concept, beautifully executed.

Have you seen any inspirational 3D work recently? Let us know in the comments.

See more 3D World articles

Topics

3D
3D World

Related articles