Breathtaking animation highlights the plight of the honey bee

Continually exposed to various threats, including parasites and pesticides, the future of the honey bee currently looks a little grim. Aware of the impact the extinction of these little insects would have on humans and the environment, Greenpeace recently commissioned the teams at Polynoid and Woodblock to create a fake commercial, highlighting the plight of the disappearing honey bee.

The result is this beautifully produced two-and-a-half-minute spot, which introduces audiences to a robotic bee before explaining why these eradicate the need for the real thing. It ends with Greenpeace asking if we want to create a new world or save the one we already have.

The CG and animation is nothing short of brilliant in this piece. Look out for the arrival of a real bee, the detail and photorealism of which, in particular, is incredible. A wonderful concept, beautifully executed.

Have you seen any inspirational 3D work recently? Let us know in the comments.