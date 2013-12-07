Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 07

We're a week into our advent calendar and the free and discounted gifts just keep coming! Over the last six days, you lucky lot have been able to download free fonts, a calendar template and take advantage of free and discounted training. And the fun doesn't stop there!

Click the button below to find out what goodies lie behind door number seven...

FREE 3D training from Digital Tutors

Last week, we released details of free 2D training from the lovely team at Digital Tutors. But we didn't forget about all you 3D artists, and neither did the DT team. Here they'e generously offered more FREE 3D tutorials for all you beginner and intermediate Maya, 3ds Max, Cinema 4D and ZBrush artists.

For one week only, you can access the following courses for FREE:

Introduction to Maya

Creating cartoon characters in Maya

Beginner's guide to 3ds Max

Modelling a sci-fi city in 3ds Max

Introduction to Cinema 4D R14

Creature Creation in Cinema 4D

Introduction to ZBrush

Creating a fantasy dragon in ZBrush

Note: access to this offer is only available until Dec 14 2013.